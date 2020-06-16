Ann Nderitu among 10 shortlisted for post of Registrar of Political Parties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16- The acting Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu is among 10 candidates who have been shortlisted for the position.

In a notice placed in one of the local dailies, the Public Service Commission has published the names of ten candidates from a list of 88 applicants.

Nderitu has been holding the post in an acting capacity since August 15, 2018 after Lucy Ndungu’s term expired.

Nderitu will compete for the post with Kennedy Mosoti, Murshid Abdalla, Nancy Dalla, Mary Kigen, Edwin Ngetich, Henry Mwenda Rithaa, Edith King’ori, Lukas Mwanza and Sheila yieke.

The commission has also published the names of 12 other candidates who have been shortlisted for the position of Assistant Registrar of Political Parties.

The interview for all the candidates will be conducted between June 29 and July 2.

The commission has also invited the public to send their views on any of the shortlisted persons by June 26.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) is a state office established under Article 260 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and the Political Parties Act, 2011.

The mandate of the office, among others, is to regulate the formation, registration, and funding of political parties in accordance with the Constitution and rule of law.

The Act is the primary legal reference for the management of political parties in accordance with Articles 91 and 92 of the Constitution, which envisages well-governed political parties that respect internal democracy and their constitutional status in the Kenyan political system.