Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ann Nderitu is the acting Registrar of Political Parties. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Ann Nderitu among 10 shortlisted for post of Registrar of Political Parties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16- The acting Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu is among 10 candidates who have been shortlisted for the position.

In a notice placed in one of the local dailies, the Public Service Commission has published the names of ten candidates from a list of 88 applicants.

Nderitu has been holding the post in an acting capacity since August 15, 2018 after Lucy Ndungu’s term expired.

Nderitu will compete for the post with Kennedy Mosoti, Murshid Abdalla, Nancy Dalla, Mary Kigen, Edwin Ngetich, Henry Mwenda Rithaa, Edith King’ori, Lukas Mwanza and Sheila yieke.

The commission has also published the names of 12 other candidates who have been shortlisted for the position of Assistant Registrar of Political Parties.

The interview for all the candidates will be conducted between June 29 and July 2.

The commission has also invited the public to send their views on any of the shortlisted persons by June 26.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) is a state office established under Article 260 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and the Political Parties Act, 2011.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The mandate of the office, among others, is to regulate the formation, registration, and funding of political parties in accordance with the Constitution and rule of law.

The Act is the primary legal reference for the management of political parties in accordance with Articles 91 and 92 of the Constitution, which envisages well-governed political parties that respect internal democracy and their constitutional status in the Kenyan political system.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Judiciary introduces electronic filing of cases in Nairobi from July

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 16 – The Judiciary has introduced an electronic filing system of cases in Nairobi courts. Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann...

33 mins ago

World

A world redrawn: Worry about climate not COVID, says James ‘Gaia’ Lovelock

Paris, France, Jun 16 – James Lovelock — founder of the Gaia theory and, arguably, the field of Earth system science — thinks the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom customers redeem 1 billion Bonga points in 2 months

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 –  Safaricom (NSE: SCOM) customers have redeemed more than 1 billion Bonga points in two months through the Bonga For Good...

2 hours ago

World

Brazil education minister fined for going maskless

Brasília, Brazil, Jun 16 – Brazil’s education minister has been fined for failing to wear a face mask at a rally for President Jair...

4 hours ago

World

Armenia’s virus battle crippled by disinformation

Yerevan, Armenia, Jun 16 – Marina Khachatryan is not the only person in ex-Soviet Armenia who believes the coronavirus is a government conspiracy. But...

4 hours ago

World

Beijing virus situation ‘extremely severe’ as 27 new cases reported

Beijing, China, Jun 16 – The coronavirus situation in China’s capital is “extremely severe”, a city official warned Tuesday, as 27 new infections were...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Disease puts 1 in 5 globally at severe COVID-19 risk: study

Paris, France, Jun 16 – An estimated 1.7 billion people — more than 20 percent of the world’s population — risk becoming severely infected...

4 hours ago

World

Trump to halve US troops in key NATO ally Germany

Washington, United States, Jun 16 – President Donald Trump said Monday he will halve the number of US troops in Germany because Berlin is...

4 hours ago