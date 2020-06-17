A vote for Kenya is a vote for global peace, President Kenyatta says in final pitch for UNSC seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Kenya will advance the pan-Africanist agenda of global peace, solidarity and multilateralism if elected to join the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Citing Kenya’s long history of contributing troops to peacekeeping interventions, the President said Kenya has the right credentials to represent the African continent in the UNSC.

The Head of State spoke Tuesday night during a virtual campaign meeting with permanent representatives of various countries to the United Nations hosted by Kenya ahead of UNSC elections set for Wednesday, June 17.

Kenya is the African Union endorsed candidate for the non-permanent seat on the security council to represent Eastern Africa. Kenya is vying for the regional slot against the Republic of Djibouti.

“A vote for Kenya is a vote for peace. A vote for Kenya is a vote for global solidarity. A vote for Kenya is a vote for multilateralism,” President Kenyatta rallied the envoys.

He told the representatives that Kenya’s experience as the host nation of UN-Habitat and UNEP global headquarters places the country in an advantaged position to champion the world’s sustainable development agenda.

“I speak to you from Nairobi. Your only global capital in the South where the UN resides taking care of our environment and our habitat,” President Kenyatta said.

“I speak to you from Nairobi, the capital where we recently hosted one of the first blue economy conferences bringing the nations of the world together to see how we can not only preserve our oceans for future generations but how we can exploit them in a sustainable manner for present generations,” he added.

The President thanked the African Union for endorsing Kenya’s bid for the security council slot saying, if elected, the country will use the privileged position to advance a pan-Africanist agenda for peace, multilateralism and global solidarity.

“I want to begin by first and foremost thanking the African Union and all African nations for the support and the believe in Kenya being able to advocate the African cause, the cause of Pan-Africanism, the cause of peace, the cause of global solidarity, the call for multilateralism,” he said.

The Head of State persuaded the representatives to vote for Kenya based on the country’s track record of democracy, respect for human rights and solidarity.

“I want to give you Kenya’s story. Kenya’s story is one that believes and trusts that together we are stronger. One that believes that through democracy, through respect for human life and through unity, more can be achieved than individually.

“We want you to believe in us. We want you to trust in us. We want you to see our track record over the years. Stand with us as Kenya stands with you,” the President lobbied.

Commenting on Kenya’s contribution to global peace and stability, President Kenyatta said the country’s peace keeping missions have been to every part of the globe where they “joined hands with others to bring peace and, bring communities and nations together”.

Responding to a concern raised by Singapore’s representative Burhan Gafoor on security gaps in the world’s cyber space, President Kenyatta said, Kenya will lobby the security council to enact a binding cyber security treaty if elected.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo urged the representatives to vote for Kenya saying the country seeks to join the security council so as to contribute positively to global peace and security.

“Kenya’s candidature is anchored in the enduring hope that together we can create a better world,” CS Omamo said.

The New York based envoys affirmed their support for Kenya’s candidature saying the country has an impressive track record as an able and dependable partner.

They said Kenya has the capacity to deliver for Africa and the world in the UNSC.

Algeria’s Sofiane Mimouni supported Kenya’s bid saying the country “will bring valuable contribution for a more balanced and principled action” in the security council.