91 patients discharged after recovering from COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Ninety-one coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus, raising recoveries recorded since March to 1,550.

This translates to 35.4 per cent recovery rate, against the global average of 53 per cent.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, who gave a status update on Friday, said the recoveries being registered in the country continue to give hope that the virus will be defeated.

“I am delighted again today to inform you that we have discharged 91 patients from our various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 1550, I want to thank our health care workers for the good work they are doing,” said Aman.

Currently there are 2,705 active cases that are under care with the country’s death toll having risen to at 119 following two more deaths, one of which was recorded in the Dadaab refugee camp in Garissa.

The total documented virus cases since March stands at 4,374 with 133,541 samples having been tested so far.

Counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kajiado, Busia account for most cases registered in the country, with the virus already having spread across 40 counties.

CAS Aman however noted with concern instances where house parties have been organised in some neighborhoods in Nairobi in total disregard of social distancing regulations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the country is not out of the woods, urging everyone to take individual responsibility in containing the spread of the disease.

Global data shows that more than 4.5 million people worldwide have so far recovered from coronavirus.