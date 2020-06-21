87pc of Kenyans struggling to get food over COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- More and more Kenyans are struggling to put food on the table due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has battered economies worldwide.

A survey conducted by Infotrak Research consultancy firm shows that up to 87 per cent of Kenyans are facing serious challenges in feeding their families.

“The COVID-19 has affected people’s finances. We see the struggle to put food on the table, the struggle to keep the lights on, water running in the taps and general the struggle to live has indeed become an issue,” said Walter Nyabundi, Infotrak’s Research Executive, when the relults were released during a virtual press conference Sunday.

So serious is the criris, particularly in urban centres, where 79 percent of people no longer send money to their dependents back in the village.

“About 67 percent are unable to buy medicine or even access health facilities and also pay for utilities,” he said, analysing the research findings.

The research further shows that 60 percent of Kenyans are unable to pay their rent in full while 63 percent are struggling to pay on time.

“Over the past few weeks, the public discourse on rent has become louder, on one hand we have people who own houses and depend on them to make a living and on the other hand we have tenants who are struggling to pay rent. The government on the other hand is not quite sure on who to support on this issue with about 60 percent of people unable to pay their rent in full,” he said.

The research was conducted from May 28 to June 2 this year, targetting 1200 respondents in 24 counties.

Kenya has so far recorded 4,478, with 121 deaths.

With the Ministry of Health warning that the country is entering a critical phase in the number of infections, more Kenyans are likely to feel the economic effects of the pandemic in the coming months.