73 COVID-19 patients discharged as fatalities rise to 125

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- Seventy-three COVID-19 patients were on Monday discharged from various health facilities in the country, increasing the total number of recoveries so far to 1,680.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said cases of fatalities have also increased to 125, after two patients succumbed to the disease.

She called for behavior change among Kenyans, to help the government contain the virus that has spread to 40 counties.

“Behavior change is very crucial, and we firmly believe as the Ministry of Health that each and everyone is the social vaccine for coronavirus,” she said Monday, during the Ministry of Health daily media briefing.

Kenya recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the national tally to 4, 797.

The new statistics released by the Ministry of Health shows that the new cases were confirmed from 2,354 samples tested since Sunday.

“The youngest case if a 7-year-old child while the oldest is 67 years,” the CAS said.

The new cases are distributed among 7 Counties: Nairobi, (28), Mombasa, (21), Kilifi, (3), Kiambu, (2), Machakos, (2) Kisii, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu have one (1) case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are from; Dagoretti North, (7), Kibra, (5), Embakasi East, (4), Embakasi North, (3), Westland’s, (3), Embakasi West, (2) Embakasi Central, (2), Roysambu and Makadara have one (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 21 cases are in, Kisauni, (8), Likoni, (5), Mvita, (3), Nyali, (2), Changamwe, (2), Jomvu (1). In Kilifi, the 3 cases are one (1) each from Kaloleni, Kilifi North and Kilifi South, while in Kiambu, the 2 cases are one (1) each from Kiamba and Thika.

In Machakos, the case was detected in Athi River, while in Kisii, the case was confirmed in Bobasi., Other cases were confirmed in Bungoma and Uasin Gishu.