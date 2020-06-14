70pc of Kenyans fear re-opening schools will expose learners to COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14- A new survey shows that 70 percent of Kenyans do not support the reopening of schools before the coronavirus pandemic is fully eradicated.

The study by by Infotrak Research firm shows that 41 percent of Kenyans, mainly parents are afraid that if schools were to be opened, cases would spike due to lack of social distancing among children.

“Indeed I would agree that many children are still not aware of what this coronavirus thing that everyone is talking about is all about, it will be unable to ensure that they are safe because they do not understand the preventative measures and why all these things are being done,” said Walter Nyabundi, a Research Executive at Infotrak, when the study was released in a virtual press conference.

About 21 percent of the respondents believe that children are at a high risk of contracting the virus in school and spreading it while 15 percent believe many schools will not be able to ensure hygiene measures and social distancing.

The research was conducted in May targetting 12 000 respondents in 24 counties.

“Many are afraid that children will be exposed and cases will go high while 15 percent outrightly wondered and questioned how schools will ensure social distancing, “he said.

Earlier this month, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he expects progressive normalcy to resume in the education sector by September 1 and directed the Education Ministry to consult with the Health experts to come up with a new calendar by mid-August.

By June 13, COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to 3,457 in Kenya Saturday, after 152 new infections were recorded.

Fatalities also increased to 100, after 4 more patients succumbed to the disease.

However, 57 patients were also discharged on Saturday, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,221.