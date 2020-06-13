70 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13- Out of the 70 cases recorded in Nairobi on Saturday, Embakasi South accounted for 21 cases, followed by Starehe with 9 while Makadara and Kamukunji recorded 6 cases each.

In statistics released by the Health Ministry, Kibra recorded 5, Mathare 4, Dagoretti North and Embakasi West 3, Embakasi East, Roysambu Langata, Kasarani and Westlands 2 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central and North 1 case each.

Health Chief administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said local transmission now accounts for 89 percent of the cases reported so far, a trend he termed worrying.

COVID-19 cases rose to 3,457 in Kenya Saturday, after 152 new infections were recorded.

Dr Aman said the cases were detected from 3,503 samples tested since Friday.

“You can see these numbers are rising and that is a pointer that we need to take all the measures of protecting ourselves seriously,” he told a news conference.

He said 57 patients were also discharged on Saturday, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,221. Fatalities also increased to 100, after 4 more patients succumbed to the disease.

Dr Aman said all the new cases are Kenyans who contracted the virus within the communities.

Out of the 47 counties, 38 have already reported at least a case with Nairobi leading with 1546 which translates to 44.7 percent, followed by Mombasa with 1020 (30 percent) and Busia 308 (9 percent).

“We are also seeing more and more of our counties joining the rank of the counties with confirmed cases and it is just a matter of time until all counties report positive cases. It is a worrying trend that requires serious interventions at all levels,” said Aman.

The national government has already disbursed Sh5 billion to be spent by the counties in equipping hospitals, with an initial target of at least 300 isolation beds as the country gears up for the peak of the infections.