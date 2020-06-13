Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health official wearing a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

70 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13- Out of the 70 cases recorded in Nairobi on Saturday, Embakasi South accounted for 21 cases, followed by Starehe with 9 while Makadara and Kamukunji recorded 6 cases each.

In statistics released by the Health Ministry, Kibra recorded 5, Mathare 4, Dagoretti North and Embakasi West 3, Embakasi East, Roysambu Langata, Kasarani and Westlands 2 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central and North 1 case each.

Health Chief administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said local transmission now accounts for 89 percent of the cases reported so far, a trend he termed worrying.

COVID-19 cases rose to 3,457 in Kenya Saturday, after 152 new infections were recorded.

Dr Aman said the cases were detected from 3,503 samples tested since Friday.

“You can see these numbers are rising and that is a pointer that we need to take all the measures of protecting ourselves seriously,” he told a news conference.

He said 57 patients were also discharged on Saturday, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,221. Fatalities also increased to 100, after 4 more patients succumbed to the disease.

Dr Aman said all the new cases are Kenyans who contracted the virus within the communities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Out of the 47 counties, 38 have already reported at least a case with Nairobi leading with 1546 which translates to 44.7 percent, followed by Mombasa with 1020 (30 percent) and Busia 308 (9 percent).

“We are also seeing more and more of our counties joining the rank of the counties with confirmed cases and it is just a matter of time until all counties report positive cases. It is a worrying trend that requires serious interventions at all levels,” said Aman.

The national government has already disbursed Sh5 billion to be spent by the counties in equipping hospitals, with an initial target of at least 300 isolation beds as the country gears up for the peak of the infections.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Truck drivers put on notice as COVID-19 cases rise at border points

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – Truck drivers have been warned against flouting COVID-19 measures, after more cases were recorded at the border points. Dr...

57 mins ago

Capital Health

Deaths hit 100 in Kenya as 57 more COVID-19 patients discharged

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The death toll from COVID-19 hit the 100 mark Saturday in Kenya, even as the country recorded more recoveries...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

152 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – COVID-19 cases rose to 3,457 in Kenya Saturday, after 152 new infections were recorded. Dr Rashid Aman, the Chief...

2 hours ago

World

Thousands march for racial justice in Australia

Perth, Australia, Jun 13 – Thousands of protesters rallied for racial equality in cities across Australia on Saturday despite official warnings the demonstrations could...

3 hours ago

Kenya

4 police officers airlifted to Nairobi after Meru air crash

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Four police officers who sustained injuries when a police chopper crashed in Meru Saturday morning have been airlifted to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Popular Ohangla musician buried at 2 am by police after chaotic scenes

KISUMU, Kenya June 13 – Popular Ohangla musician Abenny Jachinga was finally buried on Friday night, after an earlier burial aborted following chaotic scenes...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Man arrested after brutal murder of wife and son in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Police have detained a man accused of killing his wife and son in Matungulu area in Machakos County. Police...

8 hours ago

County News

6 Officers injured as police chopper crashes in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – A police chopper crashed in Meru Saturday morning, injuring six police officers. Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the chopper...

8 hours ago