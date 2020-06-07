Connect with us

Indian Ocean.

7 Tanzanian fishermen rescued and quarantined in Kilifi

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Jun 7 – Seven Tanzanian fishermen whose boat capsized in the Indian Ocean have been rescued and placed in quarantine in Kilifi County.

The seven crew on board the vessel Haina Hollo vessel were rescued by Kenyan fishermen at Mtwapa Beach, authorities said.

“They were weak and exhausted, and the BMU assisted them before they were transferred to Kilifi for quarantine,” the Kenya Maritime Authority said.

The vessel, registered in Tanzania, is said to have drifted to Kenyan waters on June 3.

Officials said it had departed Tanga for Pemba on June 2 with a cargo of 700 logs of eucalyptus but was overpowered by strong winds.

According to KMA, the loss of propulsion power coupled with strong winds of speed of more than 20 knots could have led to the drifting of the vessel to Kenyan waters.

“The vessel is still in the reef and the owner is making arrangements for tow and salvage,” said KMA.

A multiagency team of the Kenya Coastguard, Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) and the County Government of Kilifi attended to the crew at Mtwapa.

KMA has notified the Tanzanian Maritime Authority as well as the Consulate in Mombasa of the incident.

