Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

59 New COVID-19 cases recorded, raising national infections tally to 4, 797

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22- Kenya recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the national tally to 4, 797.

The new statistics released by the Ministry of Health shows that the new cases were confirmed from 2,354 samples tested since Sunday.

“The youngest case if a 7-year-old child while the oldest is 67 years,” said Dr Mercy Mwangangi, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are distributed among 7 Counties: Nairobi, (28), Mombasa, (21), Kilifi, (3), Kiambu, (2), Machakos, (2) Kisii, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu have one (1) case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are from; Dagoretti North, (7), Kibra, (5), Embakasi East, (4), Embakasi North, (3), Westland’s, (3), Embakasi West, (2) Embakasi Central, (2), Roysambu and Makadara have one (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 21 cases are in, Kisauni, (8), Likoni, (5), Mvita, (3), Nyali, (2), Changamwe, (2), Jomvu (1). In Kilifi, the 3 cases are one (1) each from Kaloleni, Kilifi North and Kilifi South, while in Kiambu, the 2 cases are one (1) each from Kiamba and Thika.

In Machakos, the case was detected in Athi River, while in Kisii, the case was confirmed in Bobasi., Other cases were confirmed in Bungoma and Uasin Gishu.

73 patients of coronavirus were also discharged from various health facilities, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,680.

“Unfortunately, once again, we have lost two other patients, bringing our fatality rate to 125,” Dr Mwangangi said.

