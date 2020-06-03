Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health official wearing a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

54 COVID-19 patients discharged raising cleared cases to 553

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – Fifty-four COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering form the virus, representing the highest single-day recovery rate recorded yet since the first patient was discharged on April 1.

The total recovery toll now stands at 553 representing a 25 per cent recovery rate against the global average of 48 per cent.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman on Wednesday attributed the high number of recoveries to the commitment and diligence of health workers on the frontline in the war against the pandemic.

“This recovery is attributed to the diligent and committed work of health workers operating in enabled health systems, this shows that with good management, this disease when clinically manifested is curable and not a death sentence,” he asserted when he addressed the press during a regular status update on COVID-19.

Aman reiterated government’s commitment to combat the spread of the virus while urging the public to maintain adherence to COVID-19 containment measures in order to support government efforts to flatten the infection curve.

“We must wear masks at all times to protect ourselves and our loved ones and avoid the risk of being infected or infecting others,” the Health CAS added.

He however raised concern over the violation of social distancing guidelines by some restaurants warning that the actions pose a huge risk in the fight against the virus.

“The only measure that has been relaxed is the measure that allowed operation of restaurants and eateries based on strict adherence to the social and physical distancing guidelines,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Out of the 2,112 samples analysed in 24 hours leading to Wednesday, Aman noted that 123 tested positive for the virus bringing total number of infections to 2,216.

The cases are distributed in Nairobi(44), Mombasa (34), Uasin Gishu (12), Kiambu (3), Kajiado (3), Nyeri (3) , Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) and Laikipia(1).

The country’s death toll now stands at 74 after 3 more patients succumbed to the virus, two of them from Nairobi, the third was reported in Nyeri.

“The youngest one is a 12-year-old boy while the other two are 41 years and 71 years ofage. Our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends,” Aman noted.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ichung’wah, Kuria among 17 MPs targetted in Jubilee Party clean-up

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kimani Ichung’wah and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are among key allies of Deputy...

48 mins ago

Capital Health

MOH reports 123 COVID-19 cases raising recorded infections to 2,216

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 123 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections recorded in the...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

12-year-old among 3 newly registered COVID-19 fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – A 12-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously is among three COVID-19 fatalities reported on Wednesday. The three deaths,...

3 hours ago

County News

Sonko okays revised Sh3.5bn allocation to Badi-led NMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday assented to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020, ending a two-month standoff...

3 hours ago

Africa

Lesotho’s ex-first lady back in custody over murder of rival

Maseru, Lesotho, Jun 3 – Lesotho’s former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, returned to custody on Wednesday after a court revoked bail that she had...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Calibrated reopening of the economy to save lives, protect livelihoods – Jane Marriott

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot has urged the government to consider easing coronavirus restrictions with the aim...

4 hours ago

County News

DCI Kinoti suspends senior detective in Embu pending charges over rape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on Wednesday said that the directorate had suspended its lead investigator assigned to...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

COVID-19 mitigation measures in Kenya: A baby boom with poor pregnancy and reproductive health outcomes

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in early March as it continues to cause increased mortality, morbidity and significant widespread adverse population-wide...

4 hours ago