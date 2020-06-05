Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker in a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

5 patients succumb to COVID-19 raising virus death toll to 137

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Five more patients have succumbed to coronavirus raising the virus death toll to 137, Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The new figure announced by  Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman represents a case fatality rate of 2.5 percent against the global average of 5 per cent.

Aman reiterated the need to adhere to measures issued by the Ministry of Health in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“Physical distancing is only part of the measures, there are other basic measures that need to be observed including hand washing, wearing face mask, etiquette among others. I appeal to Kenyans to continue observing the measures in order to limit the spread  of the virus,” he said.

According to the new figures released by Aman,  virus cases documented since March 14 rose to 5,533 after 149 more coronavirus infections were detected from 3,090 samples screened.

Aman said 48 more patients were released from isolation within raising the total recoveries since April 1 to 1,905.

The rate at which patients are recovering in the country is 34 per cent against the global average of 54 per cent

 In effect, there are 3,491 active cases under monitoring at health facilities and home-based care.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A year-old infant was among the new cases detected among  94 males and 55 females.

Nairobi county registered the highest number of cases at 73, Mombasa (20), Kajiado (15), Siaya (13), Busia (9), Kiambu (8), Taita Taveta (3), Machakos (3), while Kilifi, Nakuru, Nandi, Bungoma and Isiolo recorded a single case each.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

UK teen who threw French boy off gallery balcony jailed for life

London, United Kingdom, Jun 26 – A troubled British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern...

54 mins ago

World

Putin reform referendum reveals Russian generation gap

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 26 – Ludmila Yudina, a retired speech therapist and supporter of President Vladimir Putin, has been butting heads recently with...

57 mins ago

Capital Health

MOH confirms 149 more coronavirus infections from 3,090 samples screened

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The Ministry of Health reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the total number of registered infections in the...

1 hour ago

World

Macron to attend Mauritania summit on anti-jihadist fight: France

Paris, France, Jun 26 – French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott next week for a summit of West African...

2 hours ago

County News

Waiguru survives impeachment as Senate Committee overrules county assembly’s ouster bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has survived impeachment after the Senate Committee cleared her of all the allegations she was...

2 hours ago

County News

TVET institutions to reopen for assessments in September: CS Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Friday  said Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions will reopen in...

3 hours ago

County News

ANC expels Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala over loyalty to ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The Amani National Congress Governing Council has approved the expulsion of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala from the party after...

3 hours ago

Africa

Former Burundi president to be buried in state funeral

Gitega, Burundi, Jun 26 – Thousands of Burundians on Friday lined the road to the capital Gitega as the body of former president Pierre...

5 hours ago