5 patients succumb to COVID-19 raising virus death toll to 137

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Five more patients have succumbed to coronavirus raising the virus death toll to 137, Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The new figure announced by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman represents a case fatality rate of 2.5 percent against the global average of 5 per cent.

Aman reiterated the need to adhere to measures issued by the Ministry of Health in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“Physical distancing is only part of the measures, there are other basic measures that need to be observed including hand washing, wearing face mask, etiquette among others. I appeal to Kenyans to continue observing the measures in order to limit the spread of the virus,” he said.

According to the new figures released by Aman, virus cases documented since March 14 rose to 5,533 after 149 more coronavirus infections were detected from 3,090 samples screened.

Aman said 48 more patients were released from isolation within raising the total recoveries since April 1 to 1,905.

The rate at which patients are recovering in the country is 34 per cent against the global average of 54 per cent

In effect, there are 3,491 active cases under monitoring at health facilities and home-based care.

A year-old infant was among the new cases detected among 94 males and 55 females.

Nairobi county registered the highest number of cases at 73, Mombasa (20), Kajiado (15), Siaya (13), Busia (9), Kiambu (8), Taita Taveta (3), Machakos (3), while Kilifi, Nakuru, Nandi, Bungoma and Isiolo recorded a single case each.