42 virus patients discharged, raising Kenya’s recovery to 2,013

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- Cases of recoveries in the country on Monday increased to 2,013, after 42 more patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the high number of recoveries is attributed to hard work by health workers.

One more patient succumbed to the virus, raising the total number of fatalities to 144.

On Monday, Dr Aman said the Ministry had recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally to 6,190, since the first case was reported in March.

The new cases, which include an 86-year-old and a 6-year-old, were confirmed from 2,221 samples tested since Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said.

67 of the cases were recorded in the capital Nairobi.

“All the cases, except 5, are Kenyans,” he said during a daily briefing by the Ministry of Health.

Kenya is implementing tough restriction measures, which include a night curfew and cessation of movement to and from Nairobi, Mandera and Mombasa where higher infections were recorded since February.

The restrictions will expire on July 6, when President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to announce new measures.