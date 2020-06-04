4 State House officials test positive for COVID-19, but the president is safe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Four State House officials have contracted COVID-19.

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the four are already undergoing treatment, with their families and close contacts being monitored.

She, however, assured that President Uhuru Kenyatta and all members of the First Family are safe.

“State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from COVID-19,” she said in a statement to newsrooms.

The officials are among people who underwent targetted mass testing on June 11.

“The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment,” she said, without disclosing who the affected officials are or their designation.

Public health officials have already begun monitoring families of the affected families and their close contacts, in line with regulations of the Ministry of Health as outlined by the World Health Organisation, (WHO).

In her statement, Dena said extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors had been rolled out, to contain the spread.

“Let’s us all, therefore, endeavor to fully adhere to the COVID-19 containment protocols as set out by the Ministry of Health,” she said.

State House has been holding a series of meeting in recent days, ranging from government and political engagements by the President, where large huge crowds are often hosted.

It includes Parliamentary Group meetings for the Jubilee Party where more than 100 leaders were hosted.

By June 15, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya had recorded 3,727 infections and 104 deaths.

The Ministry is undertaking targetted mass testing in various parts of the country, mainly Nairobi, Mombasa, Mandera and at the border points where high infection rates were recorded.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is among high ranking officials who have so far undertaken the COVID-19 test, and made public the results. Raila (centre) displays his COVID at KEMRI headquarters in Nairobi.

Odinga took the test Sunday, and announced Monday that he was negative after obtaining his results from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).