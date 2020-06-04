4 police officers airlifted to Nairobi after Meru air crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Four police officers who sustained injuries when a police chopper crashed in Meru Saturday morning have been airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Only one, Isaiah Nakoru, the Regional Commissioner for Eastern, is still admitted to the Meru Level Five Hospital, where he was being stabilized before he could taken to Nairobi. Officials said he sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Those airlifted to Nairobi were aboard a Kenya Airforce aircraft that landed at Wilson airport at 2pm, before they were taken to hospital in ambulances. Interior CS Fred Matiangi and IG Hillary Mutyambai when they received the injured officers at Wilson Airport.

They were received at the Wilson Airport by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the chopper was ferrying the officers to Sololo in Marsabit for a security meeting. The officers were airlifted to Nairobi on a military aircraft.

Matiangi has vowed “it will be painful” in Marsabit where locals continue to engage in politically instigated violance.

He said more security personnel will be deployed there.

After the 7am incident, the injured officers were rushed to Meru Level Five hospital before the military aircraft was dispatched to airlift them to Nairobi. The police chopper crashed in Kaithe Kithoka area in Meru, injuring six police officers.