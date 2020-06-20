38 teenagers arrested in liquor-fueled group sex quarantined for COVID-19 tests

KISII, Kenya, Jun 20 – Thirty-eight teenagers were arrested in Kisii county’s Ogembo town engaging in group sex are set to undergo mandatory quarantine pending conclusion of COVID-19 tests.

The group will be quarantined at Kisii School pending clearance by health authorities.

The teenagers aged between 14 and 20 were also drinking illicit liquor when authorities arrested them.





Kisii Police Commander Jebel Munene said 14 used condoms were recovered from the group which included four girls and thirty-four boys.