3 staffers at Mombasa’s Kenya Power branch test positive for COVID-19

MOMBASA, Kenya, June 3 – Three Kenya Power Company employees in Mombasa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenya Power Managing Director Bernard Ngugi on Tuesday evening said the three employees have since been isolated and are undergoing treatment.

“The three employees have been isolated and are under medical treatment and psychological support as they recover,” said Ngugi said in a statement.

He said all the employees stationed at the first floor of the utility firm’s Electricity House located in Mombasa’s Central Business District have also been tested for COVID-19.

Employees working on the first floor of the building and the banking hall section have also been requested to stay home for one week.

“They will stay at home as they await results and health check clearance before resuming duty,” he said.

The entire building has also been fumigated.

Last week, the Kenya Commercial Bank announced that it had closed its Mvita Branch in Mombasa after one of its employees contracted the disease.

Kenya has so far reported 2,093 COVID-19 cases, 72 of which were registered in a period of 24 hours leading to Tuesday, June 2.

The health ministry has reported 71 deaths and 499 recoveries so far.