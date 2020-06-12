208 COVID-19 patients placed under pilot home-based care given all clear

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – A total of 208 COVID-19 patients who were placed under a pilot scheme of the home-based care protocols have been cleared after recovering from the virus.

Speaking during the government’s daily briefing on the status of pandemic in the country on Friday, Head of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria, said fifteen nursing mothers were among the 299 patients who had been engaged.

“We have released them back to the society. They are safe and they can interact with you, so there is no need for stigmatization. They are as good as you are,” he said

“So yes, this is a success story to show that HBC protocols can indeed work,” Kuria added

The government on Wednesday launched protocols for home-based isolation and care, anticipating to discharge asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The guidelines explain the criteria for someone to be released for the home-based care, care procedures, medical monitoring, the referral system to health facilities should the need arise, as well as the criteria for determining recovery and community participation.

Those who cannot afford to be isolated in their houses because of space limitations, will be placed in a facility within the community that meets the recommendations for providing such care, he said.

The Ministry instituted the guidelines after noting that it had become untenable to isolate all COVID-19 cases in hospitals due to the increased number of infections, and the challenge in capacity at health facilities.