Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Head of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria/FILE/COURTESY

Capital Health

208 COVID-19 patients placed under pilot home-based care given all clear

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – A total of 208 COVID-19 patients who were placed under a pilot scheme of the home-based care protocols have been cleared after recovering from the virus.

Speaking during the government’s daily briefing on the status of pandemic in the country on Friday, Head of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria, said fifteen nursing mothers were among the 299 patients who had been engaged.

“We have released them back to the society. They are safe and they can interact with you, so there is no need for stigmatization. They are as good as you are,” he said

“So yes, this is a success story to show that HBC protocols can indeed work,” Kuria added

The government on Wednesday launched protocols for home-based isolation and care, anticipating to discharge asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The guidelines explain the criteria for someone to be released for the home-based care, care procedures, medical monitoring, the referral system to health facilities should the need arise, as well as the criteria for determining recovery and community participation.

Those who cannot afford to be isolated in their houses because of space limitations, will be placed in a facility within the community that meets the recommendations for providing such care, he said.

The Ministry instituted the guidelines after noting that it had become untenable to isolate all COVID-19 cases in hospitals due to the increased number of infections, and the challenge in capacity at health facilities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Senate Plenary to discuss rules of procedure in Waiguru’s impeachment on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Senate House Business Committee (SBC) has recommended the formation of an 11-member special committee to substantiate the allegations...

50 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 1,164 as 72 discharged: MoH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 –The Ministry of Health  announced the recovery of 72 more COVID-19 patients in a period of 24 hours leading to Friday...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 96 as 4 more deaths reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 –The country’s coronavirus death toll rose to 96 on Friday after 4 more patients succumbed to the virus within a...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Matiangi, Kagwe appoint interreligious council to review reopening of worship places

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe have jointly appointed an Inter-Religious Council chaired by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI urged to investigate publication of defamatory banners targeting CJ Maraga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Judiciary has urged Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to institute a probe widely circulated banners defaming Chief Justice...

3 hours ago

World

North Korea denounces US two years after Singapore summit

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jun 11 – North Korea criticised Donald Trump in a stinging denunciation of the United States on Friday, the second...

5 hours ago

business

Big 4: Treasury to fund Gikomba, Kamukunji market facelifts under housing agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The National Treasury has allocated Sh1.1 billion for the ongoing construction of Gikomba, Githurai, Chaka, Kamukunji and Dagoretti markets....

5 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula withdraws PPDT petition as FORD-Kenya leadership changes rescinded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 –  Embattled FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has withdrawn his petition before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) after Registrar...

5 hours ago