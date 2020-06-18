2020 KCSE, KCPE assessments to be concluded by April 2021: CS Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Candidates preparing for the 2020 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education and Kenya Certificate for Primary Education examinations will be assessed by April 2021, the education ministry assured on Thursday.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha however said the ministry could merge the 2020 exams with those scheduled for 2021 if the government is unable to reopen schools for the administration of the exams by April.



The CS told the Senate Ad hoc team on COVID-19 on Thursday the government is currently monitoring and weighing out options whether it will be possible to allow learners to resume.



Prof Magoha said it would not be feasible to do the exams beyond April 2021, indicating the exams could be deferred to November 2021 if the situation does not allow examiners to administer them by April.



Senators led by the Committee Chairman and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja advised the ministry to consider writing off the current academic year in light of COVID-19 disruptions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.