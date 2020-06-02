Connect with us

The two hotel staffers were Wednesday charged with illegal interception of CCTV footage capturing President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga while on a night tour of Nairobi’s Central Business District on June 2/COURTESY

2 hotel staffers charged with intercepting footage on Kenyatta, Odinga night CBD tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Two hotel staffers were Wednesday charged with illegal interception of CCTV footage capturing President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga while on a night tour of Nairobi’s Central Business District on June 2.

The two – Patrick Rading and Janet Magoma – who appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi denied the allegations made by the prosecution and were released on a Sh10,000 cash bail each with an alternative of Sh30,000 surety bond.

The accused persons were represented by lawyers Apolo Mboya and Danstan Omari who demanded to be supplied with documentary evidence including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga’s statements indicating that they intercepted and interfered with computer data as claimed by the prosecution.

The lawyers said being a matter of public ‎interest, the prosecution should provide a complete footage of the incident which took place on June 2 at 8pm.

They further demanded that witness statement should include witnesses who were along Kenyatta Avenue in violation of a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The lawyers argued that the offense under which the two were charged under does not exist in law‎. They asked the Director of Public Prosecution to consider withdrawing the case.

The matter will be mentioned ‎on July 2 for a pretrial.

