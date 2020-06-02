Connect with us

Mandera is prone to Al Shabaab attacks due to its proximity to Somalia. /FILE

2 Al Shabaab terrorists and a police reservist killed in Mandera attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14- Two Al Shabaab terrorists were killed in Mandera on Saturday night, during an attack at Warankalla area where they are said to have targetted a communication mast.

During the attack, police officers from a nearby camp responded and killed two of them, with several thought to have escaped with serious injuries. A police reservist was killed during the gunfire.

The attack raises fresh concerns of a resurgence of the Somalia-based terror group that staged numerous attacks in the region since the beginning of the year, killing several police officers and civilians.

According to authorities, the attackers were targeting a communication mast in the area.

“There intention was to destroy the (communication) mast but they were defeated. Unfortunately we lost one brave man,” a senior officer told Capital News from Mandera.

Police were investigating reports that the gunmen abducted a young boy during the midnight attack.

North-Eastern region has witnessed relative calm for the past three months since COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Kenya, despite the existing threat of terror from neighbouring Somalia.

The terror group is known to target non-locals and security forces with the use of Improvised Explossive Devices (IED).

