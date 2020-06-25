178 COVID-19 cases reported as 3,918 samples screened

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Kenya recorded 178 new coronavirus cases on Thursday raising infections recorded since March to 5,384.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi said the new cases were from 3,918 samples analyzed within 24 hours. She said 155,314 samples had been tested since March.

Three of the new cases were registered as foreigners, she said.

The health ministry noted that of the 178 cases, 123 are males while 55 are females, with the youngest being a year-old while the oldest is 76.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of new cases at 100, Kajiado (21), Migori (17), Kiambu (16) Busia (8), Mombasa (7), Machakos (4), Nakuru (2) while Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Taita Taveta recorded a case each.

Thirty-four more patients recovered raising to 1,857 recoveries recorded since April.

COVID-19 fatalities rose to 132 after two patients succumbed to the disease.