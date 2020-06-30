176 new COVID cases recorded in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – Kenya had recorded 176 new COVID-19 cases.

The new infections were confirmed from 2,419 samples tested since Monday, according to Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Adminstrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

Dr Aman said 26 patients were also discharged, raising recoveries from the virus in the country to 2,039.

“On a sad note, we lost four patients to the virus,” Dr Aman told a regular news briefing at the Ministry of Health.

Dr Aman urged Kenyans to strictly adhere to measures by the Ministry and restrictions aimed at eradicating the pandemic.

“Interventions for COVID-19 containment, prevention & management continue to be guided by the highest standards of evidence, both locally and globally. But until the outcomes of the researches are out, we continue to urge our people to strictly adhere to the containment measures,” he said.

Kenya is implementing tough restriction measures, which include a night curfew and cessation of movement to and from Nairobi, Mandera and Mombasa where higher infections were recorded since February.

The restrictions will expire on July 6, when President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to announce new measures.