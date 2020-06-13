152 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – COVID-19 cases rose to 3,457 in Kenya Saturday, after 152 new infections were recorded.

Dr Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health said the cases were detected from 3,503 samples tested since Friday.

“You can see these numbers are rising and that is a pointer that we need to take all the measures of protecting ourselves seriously,” he told a news conference.

He said 57 patients were also discharged on Saturday, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,221.

Developing story…..