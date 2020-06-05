Connect with us

Capital News
Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

134 new COVID-19 infections recorded as 51 discharged in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – COVID-19 infections in Kenya rose to 2,474 Friday, after 134 more cases were confirmed.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the positive cases were confirmed from 1,337 samples tested across the country since Thursday.

3 of the new cases are on foreigners while 131 are Kenyans, she said.

“It is important to note that collective effort in combating this pandemic, requires that each and every member of the society, irrespective of their condition or status, is able to partner with us,” she told a news conference.

Mombasa had the highest cases at 67 while Nairobi had 31 with the other cases distributed in other counties.

“The reason why we are aggregating this data for you is to really establish and to inform people that this disease is now in our communities,” the CAS said.

The numbers of recoveries in the country also shot up to 643 after 51 more patients were discharged after testing negative.

“For these recoveries, we really want to express our appreciation and gratitude to all health workers, who have really dedicated and been committed in terms of coronavirus,” she said.

One more patient succumbed to the disease on Thursday night, increasing the fatalities to 79.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to provide a way forward for the county on Saturday, on expiry of the dusk to dawn curfew that was extended three weeks ago.

He will also the status of the cessation of movement he declared in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Mandera counties which are hard hit by the virus.

Also expected from the president is whether a ban on public gatherings, churches and schools which were closed in March at the height of the COVID-19 infections.

