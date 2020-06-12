12-year-old among 3 newly registered COVID-19 fatalities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – A 12-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously is among three COVID-19 fatalities reported on Wednesday.

The three deaths, two of which were recorded in Nairobi, increased the virus death toll to 74.

The health ministry said the other death occurred in Nyeri.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the other two patients who succumbed to the virus were aged 71 and 41.

“We have also sadly lost three patients all of whom are male, two of them are from Nairobi while the other one is from Nyeri who a 12-year-old boy is who tested positive posthumously,” said Aman.

At the same time, another 54 patients were released from the isolation facilities, recording the highest number of recoveries since Kenya announced its first coronavirus case in March.

“We have discharged 54 patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease, these now brings the total number of recoveries to 553,” he added.

The case fatality rate now stands at 3.3 per cent.

Aman spoke on Wednesday while announcing 123 new COVID-19 related cases which has now seen its total infections in the country now rise to 2216.

Dr Aman said the Ministry of Health is concerned at the the habit of a section of Kenyans who have resumed their normal lives, at a time the infections rate is on the rise.

“ As you walk around you get the feeling that people are anticipating that there is going to be a relaxation of the measures that have been put in place and have moved ahead of that expectation by actually behaving in that manner that things are back to normal,” he said.

Globally, coronavirus has claimed over 383,000 lives out of 6.48 million infections recorded by June 3.