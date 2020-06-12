Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the other two patients who succumbed to the virus were aged 71 and 41 /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

12-year-old among 3 newly registered COVID-19 fatalities

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – A 12-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously is among three COVID-19 fatalities reported on Wednesday.

The three deaths, two of which were recorded in Nairobi, increased the virus death toll to 74.

The health ministry said the other death occurred in Nyeri.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the other two patients who succumbed to the virus were aged 71 and 41.

“We have also sadly lost three patients all of whom are male, two of them are from Nairobi while the other one is from Nyeri who a 12-year-old boy is who tested positive posthumously,” said Aman.

At the same time, another 54 patients were released from the isolation facilities, recording the highest number of recoveries since Kenya announced its first coronavirus case in March.

“We have discharged 54 patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease, these now brings the total number of recoveries to 553,” he added.

The case fatality rate now stands at 3.3 per cent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Aman spoke on Wednesday while announcing 123 new COVID-19 related cases which has now seen its total infections in the country now rise to 2216.  

Dr Aman said the Ministry of Health is concerned at the the habit of a section of Kenyans who have resumed their normal lives, at a time the infections rate is on the rise.

“ As you walk around you get the feeling that people are anticipating that there is going to be a relaxation of the measures that have been put in place and have moved ahead of that expectation by actually behaving in that manner that things are back to normal,” he said.

Globally, coronavirus has claimed over 383,000 lives out of 6.48 million infections recorded by June 3.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ichung’wah, Kuria among 17 MPs targetted in Jubilee Party clean-up

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kimani Ichung’wah and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are among key allies of Deputy...

39 mins ago

Capital Health

MOH reports 123 COVID-19 cases raising recorded infections to 2,216

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 123 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections recorded in the...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

54 COVID-19 patients discharged raising cleared cases to 553

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – Fifty-four COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering form the virus, representing the highest single-day recovery rate recorded yet...

2 hours ago

County News

Sonko okays revised Sh3.5bn allocation to Badi-led NMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday assented to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020, ending a two-month standoff...

3 hours ago

Africa

Lesotho’s ex-first lady back in custody over murder of rival

Maseru, Lesotho, Jun 3 – Lesotho’s former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, returned to custody on Wednesday after a court revoked bail that she had...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Calibrated reopening of the economy to save lives, protect livelihoods – Jane Marriott

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot has urged the government to consider easing coronavirus restrictions with the aim...

4 hours ago

County News

DCI Kinoti suspends senior detective in Embu pending charges over rape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on Wednesday said that the directorate had suspended its lead investigator assigned to...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

COVID-19 mitigation measures in Kenya: A baby boom with poor pregnancy and reproductive health outcomes

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in early March as it continues to cause increased mortality, morbidity and significant widespread adverse population-wide...

4 hours ago