117 COVID-19 cases reported after 3,043, death toll rises to 119

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The Ministry of Health confirmed 117 new coronavirus cases on Friday bringing the cumulative toll reported in the country since March to 4,374, the death toll having risen to 119 after two more deaths were recorded.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases were diagnosed from 3,043 samples analyzed within 24 hours.

Aman said that the patients, 5 of whom are foreigners, include an 11-year-old and an 83-year-old.

Aman noted the two two deaths include a five-year-old boy from Dadaab Refugee in Garissa county.

Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the other patient aged 46 had an diabetes.

“Diabetes is the most risk factor associated with COVID-19 together with hypertension and other pre-existing conditions like cancer, HIV/AIDS,” Amoth said.

Nairobi accounts for 51 of the newly reported cases, Mombasa (22), Kajiado (18), Kiambu (6), Nakuru (5) and Garissa (5), CAS Aman said during a status update on COVID-19.

Busia, Uasin Gishu and Kericho recorded two cases each while Wajir recorded a single case.

Nairobi ‘s 51 cases are spread across Kibra (8), Langata (8), Makadara (6), Dagoretti North (6), Kamukunji (4), Embakasi East (4), Embakasi North (3), Embakasi South (3), Mathare (2), Ruaraka (2), Embakasi Central (2) while Embakasi West (1), Starehe (1) and Kasarani (1).

Aman raised concern over rising cases in various regions in Nairobi, mainly Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Hurlingham. He attributed the surge to house parties organized with total disregard to social distancing regulations.

“We have received very disturbing information about groups of young people who are organizing house parties in areas of Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Hurlingham,” he said.

“I want to remind Kenyans that avoidance of social gatherings is among the containment measures of coronavirus disease. I therefore want to appeal to our people to take up individual responsibility in observing the measures that have been advocated by the Ministry,” the CAS added.

Mombasa’s 22 cases were reported in Mvita (8), Kisauni (5), Changamwe (4), Likoni (3), Jomvu (1) and Nyali (1).

The 18 cases reported in Kajiado were from Loitokitok (12), Kajiado Central (2), Kajiado East (2), Kajiado North (1) and Kajiado West (1).

In Kiambu the 6 cases were reported Thika (3), Kiambu Town (1), Limuru (1) and Lari (1) case each. In Nakuru all the five cases were reported in Naivasha

All cases in Nakuru were traced in Naivasham, similarly the five cases in Garissa were diagnosed at Daadab refugee camp.