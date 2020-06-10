10 coronavirus-related deaths reported raising death toll to 117

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country’s death toll to 117.

This translates to a 2.75 per cent fatality rate against the global average of 5.3 per cent.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said this is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since COVID-19 was recorded in the country.

At the same time the country recorded 106 recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,459.

Total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 4,257 after 213 more cases were reported.

The newly reported cases were recorded from 6,024 analyzed samples.

The cases included 198 Kenyans and 15 foreigners.

The youngest case was detected form a year-old. The oldest patient among the new cases is aged 73.

Aman said 151 of the patients are male while 62 are female.

The cases are distributed in the counties of Nairobi (136), Mombasa (32), Kajiado (13), Kiambu (7), Busia (5), Nakuru (4), Machakos (4), Garissa (3), Isiolo (3), Taita (2), Kitui (1), Migori (1), Narok (1) and Embu (1).

So far, Kenya has tested a total of 130,498 samples for coronavirus.

Globally there are over eight million reported coronavirus cases, with over 4 million recoveries and 450,000 deaths.