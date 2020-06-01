Connect with us

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman during a COVID-19 press conference on June 8, 2020.

1-Year-Old Among 95 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8- A one-year-old child is among 95 people who turned positive from COVID-19 on Monday, raising the national tally to 2,862– according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman told journalists that the new cases were recorded from 1,095 samples tested across the country. Cumulatively 98,439 tests have been conducted in the country.

Mombasa had 56 new cases followed by Nairobi which had 13, Busia 10, Kajiado 6 and kilifi 3. Kitui, Kwale and Marsabit had one case each.

“We expect that these numbers are going to rise, but we should not lose hope. Most of our hospitals that are attending to the positive cases have done an exceptional job. We are recording more and more recoveries,” he said.

Fatalities from the virus rose to 85 after a patient succumbed in Nairobi.

And there was hope for COVID-19 patients after 97 more were discharged from hospital on Monday. So far, 849 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

“This is a clear indication that contracting the disease is not a death sentence,” he said, and urged people above 60 years and caregivers to wear N95 masks.

Anyone with underlying condition is also required to wear the N95 mask due to the high risk of contracting the virus, in line with new guidelines from the World Health Organisation, WHO.

