Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Shoppers browse through the central market in Tunis during the fasting month of Ramadan

World

WHO to review virus response as Trump renews attack

Published

COVID-19 has killed more than 315,000 people worldwide and caused devastating economic damage © AFP / Luis ROBAYO

Geneva, Switzerland, May 19 – The World Health Organization said it would launch an independent review of its response to the coronavirus pandemic but President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the global body, branding it a “puppet of China” and threatening a permanent freeze on US funding.

Washington is locked in an increasingly bitter spat with Beijing over the new coronavirus pandemic and has also taken aim at the WHO, which on Monday kicked off its first-ever virtual assembly.

A resolution tabled by the European Union called for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the pandemic, which has so far infected nearly 4.8 million people and killed more than 317,000.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged there had been shortcomings and told the virtual assembly he welcomed calls for a review.

WHO chief Tedros pledged an independent probe as soon as possible © World Health Organization/AFP

“I will initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned, and to make recommendations to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response,” he said.

“But one thing is abundantly clear. The world must never be the same.

“We do not need a review to tell us that we must all do everything in our power to ensure this never happens again,” Tedros said.

A wide range of country leaders and health ministers hailed the WHO’s efforts but US health secretary Alex Azar said its “failure” to obtain and provide vital information on COVID-19 had cost lives.

“We must be frank about one of the primary reasons this outbreak spun out of control: there was a failure by this organisation to obtain the information that the world needed, and that failure cost many lives,” Azar said in a video address to the WHO’s main annual meeting.

– ‘Puppet of China’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Washington has suspended its funding to the health body, accusing it of being too close to Beijing, and covering up and mismanaging the pandemic.

The virtual assemble has been shortened to two days © World Health Organization/AFP

“In an apparent attempt to conceal this outbreak, at least one member state made a mockery of their transparency obligations, with tremendous costs for the entire world,” said Azar, pointing the finger at Beijing.

The outbreak, which emerged in China late last year, has killed and infected more people in the United States than in any other country by far.

Later Monday, Trump threatened to permanently freeze US funding to the WHO and reconsider its membership unless “substantive improvements” were made within the next 30 days.

“The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China,” Trump said in a letter to the WHO chief.

“They’re a puppet of China, they’re China-centric to put it nicer,” he said earlier at the White House. “They gave us a lot of bad advice.”

Trump has accused the WHO of blindly taking the word of China, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected.

Critics say Trump, who had earlier praised China’s response, is trying to divert attention from his handling of the pandemic in the United States, which has suffered by far the highest death toll.

The annual World Health Assembly (WHA) has this year been trimmed from the usual three weeks to just two days, and is focusing solely on the pandemic.

– ‘Contradictory strategies’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the assembly the COVID-19 crisis was a “wake-up call”.

“Deadly global threats require a new unity and solidarity,” he said.

“We have seen some solidarity, but very little unity, in our response to COVID-19. Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory, strategies and we are all paying a heavy price.”

The UN head said many countries had ignored the WHO’s recommendations.

“As a result, the virus has spread across the world and is now moving into the global South, where its impact may be even more devastating, and we are risking further spikes and waves,” Guterres said.

Protecting developing countries was not a matter of charity but of enlightened self-interest, he said.

Chinese leader Xi Jiping pledged to make any vaccin his country developed open for all © World Health Organization/AFP

“We are as strong as the weakest health systems,” he warned.

Guterres said lessons learned from COVID-19 would be essential for tackling future crises but called for an immediate focus on unity to get through the present emergency.

“Either we get through this pandemic together, or we fail. Either we stand together, or we fall apart.”

Despite growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies, member states hoped the WHA would adopt a resolution aimed at fashioning a joint response, including commitments on equitable access to potential treatments and vaccines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scientists around the world are working at breakneck speed to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 © AFP/File / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Chinese President Xi Jinping voiced support for a joint approach, vowing in his address to make any vaccine his country developed available for all and offered $2 billion in aid.

China currently has five potential vaccines in clinical trials.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted any vaccine must be available to everyone.

In this article:

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020

Capital Health

Masks now mandatory in public places, Kenya declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – You will be violating the Ministry of Health’s regulations on coronavirus if you are found in public places without...

April 5, 2020