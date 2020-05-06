Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A Public Health promotion officer mobilising communities in Kawangware for COVID-19 mass testing.

Capital Health

We are in the thick of things, CS Kagwe says of COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kenyan government has warned that the country is getting into a more complex situation occasioned by COVID-19, after infections rose to 535 on Tuesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the rising infection was worrying, and has urged Kenyans to strictly adhere to government regulations, including hand-washing and wearing masks in public places.

He is particularly concerned that businesses have started resuming operations despite a government warning of the dangers the move exposes Kenyans to.

“The people who are telling others that things are better are lying to them. Somehow along the way we have come to a conclusion as a society that things are back to normal. Things are very challenging,” Kagwe said during his daily briefing on Tuesday, when he announced 45 new cases, the highest infections on a single day, raising the infections tally in the country to 535.

He said the idea of re-opening was noble but even reversing it, he warned, was an option on the table.

The government had allowed restaurants to open with strict conditions, but warned at the weekend that that will not be allowed due to the current situation.

Kenya has 24 fatalities from the virus, with the global toll topping 250,000 Tuesday with 3.5 million infections.

“Things have not been easy. Things are getting difficult,” he asserted. “We all have to stay together and help each other.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government has already mapped out areas with high community infections like Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa.

“I share the feelings that people have, some that I have been sent by people in anger, having observed people behaving in social places partying, sitting outside bars and drinking away…this is not good for you,” he said. “If we stay focused, we shall surely overcome and get our lives back.” 

The health CS called on Kenyans to be responsible, work from home and obey other regulations key in suppressing the spread of the infections.

“I am saying that there is still a chance, please adhere to the rules. There is only so far that we can go and so many pleases that we can make. So, those of you who continue on the path of exposing Kenyans, you will bear the blunt of the law. We will take action,” Kagwe warned.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017