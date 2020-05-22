Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Burundians wait in line to vote in elections at a primary school in Giheta, with little attention paid to social distancing recommendations to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus

Corona Virus

US hopes for better ties with Burundi after election

Published

Burundians wait in line to vote in elections at a primary school in Giheta, with little attention paid to social distancing recommendations to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus © AFP

Washington, United States, May 21 – The United States said Thursday it hoped for better ties with Burundi after its latest election, which it praised as an improvement from its violent 2015 vote.

“It’s no secret, our relations with Burundi have not been what I would call cordial at all,” said Tibor Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for Africa.

“I’m optimistic about the potential for broad progress in the US-Burundi relationship following these elections,” he told reporters.

The United States, along with other Western nations, strongly criticized the 2015 election in which President Pierre Nkurunziza defiantly sought a third term, plunging the country into violence in which 1,200 people died.

Relations have remain tense since then, with former president Barack Obama’s administration booting Burundi out of a deal that gives African nations preferential access to the US market if they respect democracy.

In a surprise, Nkurunziza did not run again in elections Wednesday, even though his hand-picked heir, military man Evariste Ndayishimiye, is the favorite to win.

Nagy said the United States was “encouraged” by early signs from the vote, which he said the US embassy in Bujumbura was closely following.

“One good point is that these elections are in no way as violent or as problematic as the elections were in 2015,” he said.

The country has remained largely calm, despite allegations of fraud. Authorities have restricted the use of social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We urge all sides to refrain from provocations or violence, to respect the democratic rights of all citizens and to use established legal prophecies to address potential grievances,” Nagy said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

KNUT and UASU form parallel team to advise on schools reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The unions representing teachers and university dons on Thursday established parallel teams to look at the possibility of re-opening...

26 mins ago

World

China’s premier to address nation on pandemic, economy

Beijing, China, May 22 – Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will address his nation on the coronavirus, economy and other high-stakes issues on Friday to...

38 mins ago

World

Trump urges quicker US reopening from virus lockdown

Washington, United States, May 21 – President Donald Trump on Thursday pressed for a broader reopening of the United States as coronavirus-related job losses...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee Party defends Kindiki ouster motion Set for Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata says the ouster motion against Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki is justified. The motion...

15 hours ago

World

Cyclone toll hits 88 as Bangladesh and India start mopping up

Satkhira, Bangladesh, May 20 – India and Bangladesh began a massive clean-up Thursday after the fiercest cyclone since 1999 killed at least 88 people,...

15 hours ago

Corona Virus

7 mourners from Kibera positive for COVID-19 in Siaya

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Seven of the new coronavirus cases that were reported in Kenya on Thursday are on mourners who had traveled...

15 hours ago

Corona Virus

Hope for Kenya as 9 more COVID-19 patients discharged

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21-Nine more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital Thursday, raising the number of recoveries in Kenya to 375. Health Cabinet Secretary...

15 hours ago

County News

CCTV footage reveals 3 cops colluded to free kidnapping suspect

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Detectives probing an incident where a suspected Ugandan kidnapper escaped from custody in Nairobi’s Kamukunji Police Station have established the...

17 hours ago