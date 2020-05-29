US Ambassador McCarter donates 10 vehicles to DCI and EACC for graft war and drug trafficking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- The offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) have received 10 vehicles, donated by U.S ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter, for use by their investigators to combat corruption and drug trafficking.

Speaking at the handover event on Friday, Ambassador McCarter said the United States is proud to stand with Kenya and support their mutual law enforcement efforts.

The vehicles were delivered by McCarter as donations from the United States Department of Defense US Africa Command (AFRICOM), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

He pointed out that the important work of the DCI and EACC in rooting out corruption and holding corrupt individuals accountable is critical to a strong democracy.

“During difficult times, neither law enforcement officers nor true friends shrink from their commitments, and the United States will continue to stand with Kenya.” McCarter said.

He stated that donation of the vehicles will help further efforts between the Kenyan Government and the United States in their anti-corruption and anti-drug trafficking efforts as well as the investigation of transnational criminal organizations.

“The United States is committed to working with its Kenyan law enforcement partners to help preserve and strengthen the rule of law in Kenya,” he said.

Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti welcomed the donations, saying the office has immensely benefitted from the assistance extended by the United States Government through the DEA, in establishing a Formal Vetted Unit that was subsequently upgraded to a Sensitive Investigative Unit.

Kinoti added that the unit was dedicated to conducting major counter-narcotics investigations to neutralize, dismantle, and prosecute major drugs and narcotic-trafficking networks at national and international level, in order to promote mutual benefit for DEA and the National Police Service.

“The United States has been a great partner to the EACC and the DCI through valuable technical support, collaboration in capacity building through staff training, and invaluable logistical resources to boost our efficiency, especially in cross border investigations,” Kinoti said.