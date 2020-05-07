UoN ranked top public university with best graduates as MKU leads in private category

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – A new study shows that most companies prefer to employ graduates from the University of Nairobi at 38 per cent, Kenyatta University follows at 30 per cent, Moi (25), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology (JKUAT) 19, Egerton (18), Maseno (18) and Technical University at 10 per cent.

On private universities, most prefer graduates from Mt Kenya at18 per cent, United States International University-Africa (six), KCA (six), Strathmore (5.8) and Aga Khan at 4.8 per cent.

The study was conducted by CPS International, a marketing and social research organisation which surveyed 67 universities and 50 organisations between November 2019 and January 2020.

Results of the study are contained in a report released on Thursday morning titled “The State of Graduate Employability in Kenya”.

“For every 10 jobs available, eight are likely to be taken up by public university graduates, especially those from the University of Nairobi, while the other two will likely go to private institutions like Mt Kenya,” said Professor Herman Manyora, the companies’s Lead Researcher who released the findings.

The report shows that universities with the highest employability rate are also the most preferred by learners who are already in employment.

They include The University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, Moi University, JKUAT and Maseno in the top five category.

In the private universities category, Mt Kenya is ranked top followed by USIU-Africa, Strathmore, Nazarene and KCA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Professor Manyora said the study had established that 81 per cent of employed graduates are from local universities while 17 are from institutions abroad.

Executives from the companies that were surveyed said they mostly prefer graduates from ICT, economic studies, humanities, medical science as well as social and behavioural sciences courses.