Uhuru to announce status of the curfew Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Kenyans will on Saturday know if the nationwide night curfew will be extended or not.

The 7pm to 5am curfew was extended for a further 21 days on April 25 as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The deadline ends on May 16.

“As you all ancipate some of the measures that were put in place their timelines are approaching and this is now a matter of discussion,” said Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, “there will bne a substantive statement tomorrow about those measures.”

The statement in an address to the nation will be issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta who made the declaration last month.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health said the tally for positive cases for COVID-19 had shot up to 781 after 23 new confirmations were registered in Nairobi, Wajir, Mombasa, Kajiado and Namanga.

Three patients also succumbed to the virus raising the death toll so far to 45.

In his Saturday address, President Kenyatta is also expected to pronounce himself on the status of the lockdown imposed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera.

Earlier this week, Tourism CS Najib Balala said the government is keen to re-open the sector but under strict measures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hotels and restaurants have already been allowed to operate, on condition they maintain social distance for their custormers, practice hygiene measures and have staff undergo COVID-19 tests.

On Education, a nine-member committee is already reviewing the situation to see how best learners can resume learning after disruptions in the first and second term.

The government is also considering opening the Kenyan airspace with a committee set up to check on the modalities.

The government has been categorical that it would not shy away from imposing stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus that has led to the deaths of 45 people as at Friday.

There were 781 positive coronavirus cases in the country by May 15.