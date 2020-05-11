Uhuru endorses Murkomen’s ouster from majority leadership in Senate PG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Jubilee Party Monday named West Pokot Senator Samuel Pogishio its new Majority Leader in the Senate replacing Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The development came days after details emerged that KANU led Baringo Senator Gideon Moi had signed a post-election agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party.

The agreement between the two parties was received by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on May 8.

The Parliamentary group meeting further confirmed Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata to replace Nakuru’s Susan Kihika as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

President who chaired the meeting congratulated the new Jubilee Coalition Senate leaders and assured them of his support.

The President who is also the Party Leader of the Jubilee Coalition said he looks forward to working closely with the new Senate Leadership in delivering services to Kenyans.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo retained her position as the deputy majority leader.

Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali becomes the new deputy Whip after Kang’ata’s promotion.