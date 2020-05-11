Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen pictured leading a session during a retreat in Naivasha on January 27, 2020/COURTESY

Headlines

Uhuru endorses Murkomen’s ouster from majority leadership in Senate PG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Jubilee Party Monday named West Pokot Senator Samuel Pogishio its new Majority Leader in the Senate replacing Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The development came days after details emerged that KANU led Baringo Senator Gideon Moi had signed a post-election agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party.

The agreement between the two parties was received by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on May 8.

The Parliamentary group meeting further confirmed Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata to replace Nakuru’s Susan Kihika as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

President who chaired the meeting congratulated the new Jubilee Coalition Senate leaders and assured them of his support.

The President who is also the Party Leader of the Jubilee Coalition said he looks forward to working closely with the new Senate Leadership in delivering services to Kenyans.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo retained her position as the deputy majority leader.

Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali becomes the new deputy Whip after Kang’ata’s promotion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017