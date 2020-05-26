Connect with us

Capital Health

Turkana records first COVID-19 case increasing pandemic-hit counties to 29

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kenya’s second largest county land mass, Turkana, Monday recorded its first coronavirus case increasing to twenty-nine the number of counties that have so far recorded COVID-19 cases.

Speaking during the government’s daily briefing on the status of the pandemic in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the case which was detected in Kakuma had already been moved to isolation and is receiving treat.

Mwangangi confirmed the single case detected in Turkana when she announced the detection of seventy-one other cases in the country mostly concentrated in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The seventy-two infections reported on Monday brought to 1,286, the number of reported COVID-19 cases.

Nairobi’s tally stood at fifty-two followed by Mombasa with eleven cases. Kiambu reported seven cases while Isiolo recorded a single case.

With the new figure the cumulative tally in Nairobi now stands at 622 cases. Mombasa has so far reported 408 cases.

Data shared by the health ministry tabulates the number of cases recorded as follows: Kajiado (52), Kwale (19), Kiambu (25), Mandera (18), Wajir (16), Migori (14), Busia (12), Kilifi (11), Siaya (9), Nakuru (8), Taita Taveta (9), Garissa (5), Kitui (5), Uasin Gishu (5), Machakos (3), Bungoma (2), Homa Bay (2), Meru (2), Bomet (1), Kakamega (1), Kirinyaga (1), Kisii (1), Makueni (1), and Trans Nzoia (1).

