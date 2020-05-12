Temporary reprieve for Murkomen and Kihika at Parties Disputes Tribunal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The Political Parties Disputes Resolution Tribunal has temporarily suspended the coalition deal signed on Monday between the ruling Jubilee Party and KANU pending a case filed against it.

This follows a petition by Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) Caleb Kositany (Soy), Benjamin Washiali (Mulias East) and a Kenyan Albert Mutai.

The petition was filed at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal with respondents named as the Registrar of Political Parties, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and acting party Chairman Nelson Dzuya.

Jubilee Party and KANU are named as interested parties.

The petition sought an injunction restraining Tuju and the Acting Chairman from making any coalition agreements on behalf of the Jubilee party.

The Tribunal’s Deputy Registrar effectively issued an order suspending the agreement signed at State House during a Parliamentary Group Meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, which stripped Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen of his Majority Seat, as well as Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s Majority Chief Whip post.

Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio while Kihika was replaced by Senator Irungu Kangata of Murang’a.

The Deputy Majority Leader Senator Fatuma Dulo of Isiolo retained her seat with nominated Senator Farhiya Ali Haji taking the Deputy Majority Chief Whip’s post.

The merger is largely seen as aimed at trimming Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the Senate to size.