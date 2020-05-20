Targetted mass testing resumes in Eastleigh amid lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Mass testing resumed in Eastleigh Wednesday, amid the lockdown declared by the government two weeks ago

In a statement, Director of Health Services at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Dr. Josephine Kibaru called on the area residents to come out in large numbers to be tested.

The exercise was scheduled to take place at St Teresa’s Boys Secondary School, New Eastleigh Primary School, and Zawadi Primary School.

Eastleigh is one of the Nairobi Estates that was classified as a hotspot after many cases were recorded there prompting the government to enforce restriction of movement in and out of Eastleigh.

On May 6, the government declared a 21-day cessation of movement in the area as well as Old Town area of Mombasa following increased cases of COVID-19.

Kenya had recorded 963 confirmed virus infections and 50 deaths by May 19.

The fatality figure stood at 50 with 358 recoveries.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the newly detected cases arose from the analysis of 1,933 samples.

The number of active cases being managed in treatment and isolation centers stood at 555.