Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A police officer is seen enforcing the cessation of movement order in Eastleigh, Nairobi on May 7/CFM/MOSES MUOKI

Corona Virus

Street hawking in Eastleigh, Old Town prohibited in COVID-19 containment efforts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The government Saturday prohibited hawking in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa as part of new measures to complement COVID-19 containment efforts in the areas which have been identified as hotspots having reported an unassailable lead in reported coronavirus cases.

While issuing the directive, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said all gatherings have also been banned in the two areas with markets, malls and eateries expected to remain closed during the containment period.

“In order to accelerate the flattening of our curve, we are today introducing additional measures to contain the spread of the virus in Eastleigh and Old Town where we had imposed restricted movement in and out of,” he said during the daily briefing on COVID-19.

Aman also warned against restaurants flouting reopening guidelines issued by the health ministry saying they risk having their licences revoked.

He expressed concern over the tendency by business to operate in disregard of social distancing guidelines noting that some malls and supermarkets in Nairobi were fully packed, a situation he said could impede the war against the pandemic.

“We have observed, in most urban centers, that life has come back to almost normal. It does worry us that we are thinking that we are in a state of normalcy, we’re not,” Aman stated.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017