Ogeto faulted Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi for acting prematurely by purporting to publish the law before the Assembly assented to it/FILE

State Law Office orders revocation of Elachi’s gazette notice on Nairobi County Money Bill

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The State Law Office has directed Government printer to institute the process for the revocation of a Gazette Notice on Nairobi County’s Supplementary Appropriation Act (2020) which the office termed as unlawful in an advisory issued by Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto on Wednesday.

Ogeto faulted Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi for acting prematurely by purporting to publish the law before the Assembly assented to it.

In a letter addressed to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Ogeto said the publication fell short of laid down legal requirements.

“It is therefore inconceivable how the Bill was published in the Kenya Gazette when it was still pending before the County Assembly,” stated the letter.

He added that the said publication is therefore a nullity and ought to be rectified appropriately.

“The Government Printer is accordingly advised to take note of the contents of this legal opinion and remedy the situation by taking the necessary action to revoke the purported publication of the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2020,” the letter stated.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko declined to assent to the Bill on April 15 and referred it back to the Assembly on grounds that its passage did not conform to the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and the County Government Act.

He argued that the Assembly irregularly allocated monies for delivery of service to functions that were never transferred to the new office.

Sonko further said that the amendments were done without the input of the County Finance Executive Committee Member, contrary to provisions of sections of the Public Finance Management Act and of the County Government Act.

In a rejoinder, Speaker Beatrice Elachi however defended the Assembly while directing the same Bill is returned to the Governor for consideration without the recommended changes.

The Bill rejected by the Governor had allocated Sh15 billion to the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services for the delivery of transferred services, escalating the push and pull between the Sonko and NMS Director General Mohammed Badi.

