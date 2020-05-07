Shame of people sneaking out of Eastleigh and Mombasa Old Town after lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – The government has warned people against sneaking out of the areas that were placed under lockdown in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said since a lockdown was declared in Eastleigh and Mombasa Old Town on Wednesday, some people had sneaked out to neighbouring estates.

“We are aware that some people have sneaked out to neighbouring estates,” he said, “this is not good at all people it has a risk of spreading the virus.”

In Nairobi, people are said to have escaped from Eastleigh to South C, South B among others.

“We are appealing to people housing them to come out and report,” he said. Similar cases were reported in Mombasa.

Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s daily briefs on Thursday, the CAS urged people to respect government orders.

29 people have succumbed to the disease since it was first reported in the country in mid March, while 197 people have recovered.

By Thursday, Kenya had recorded 607 infections, after 25 new cases were reported in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Isiolo and Wajir.