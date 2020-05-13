Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A spike of new cases, driven by a cluster in venues in Seoul's Itaewon district -- including several gay clubs -- forced authorities to delay this week's planned re-opening of schools © AFP / Jung Yeon-je

Capital Health

Seoul sees virus tests surge after promising anonymity

Published

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, May 13 – Coronavirus screening has surged in South Korea since authorities introduced anonymous testing, officials said Wednesday, as they scrambled to tackle a nightclub cluster amid concerns anti-gay prejudice could impede the response.

The country has been held up as a global model in how to curb the virus, but a spike of new cases, driven by the cluster in venues in Seoul’s Itaewon district — including several gay clubs — forced authorities to delay this week’s planned re-opening of schools.

Many nightclub customers are believed to be reluctant to come forward because of the stigma of being gay in the socially conservative country.

Seoul authorities began carrying out tests anonymously this week to address such concerns, and mayor Park Won-soon said than 8,300 people were tested in the city on Tuesday, compared to around 1,000 per day last week.

“This is proof that ensuring anonymity encourages voluntary tests,” Park told reporters.

Authorities are using mobile phone data to trace nightclub visitors and will deploy police to track down those who cannot be reached.

Officials in the east Asian nation of 52 million announced 26 new cases Wednesday, taking its total to 10,962, after recording only single-digit increases for eight of the preceding 14 days — many of them overseas arrivals.

Seoul officials said that as of Wednesday morning 119 cases nationwide had been linked to the Itaewon cluster.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

South Korea’s handling of the initial coronavirus outbreak was widely praised, and how it deals with this latest spike will be closely watched as parts of Europe begin a cautious re-opening.

Health experts in Europe and the United States have warned that moving too quickly could result in a surge in infection numbers.

Rights groups say intolerance towards gay people remains rampant in South Korea.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vice director Kwon Joon-wook said this week that “prejudice and discrimination” only impede prevention activities.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017