Senators Kindiki, Murkomen assigned JLAC, Devolution committees in Jubilee changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The Jubilee Party has succeeded in removing a number of Senators considered to be rebellious from committees in yet another move aimed at enforcing discipline within the party.

Former Senate Deputy Speaker Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka-Nithi) and former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet) have been named to seat in the Justice and Legal Affair Committee and the Devolution Committee respectively in changes set to be filed on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Whip Senator Irungu Kang’ata announced Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at who chairs the Education Committee has been replaced at the Senate Business Committee by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Lang ‘at also lost his post as Education Committee chairman after he was replaced with Nominated Senator Alice Milgo.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua also lost the chairmanship of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and Devolution Committee after he was moved.

Kinyua has been moved to ICT Committee to replace West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio who vacated the seat after being named Senate Majority Leader.

Meru Senator Linturi Mithika also lost his membership at the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee. He will be replaced by Isiolo Senate Fatuma Dullo.

“The effect of this will be that Senator Kinyua will cease being the Chairman of Devolution Committee, Linturi will cease to be a member of CPAIC and a Vice-Chairman of JLAC, Senator Langat will also cease to be chair of Education Committee and also Senator Cherargei will also cease to be the chair of JLAC,” said the Senate Whip.

As a result of the changes, the affected committees will be required to hold elections to fill the Chairmanship seats left vacant.