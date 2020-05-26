Senate to elect Deputy Speaker on June 2 as Kindiki’s dethronement gazetted

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The Senate is set to elect a new Deputy Speaker on Tuesday, June 2, following the removal of Kithure Kindiki last Friday.

Temporary Deputy Speaker Rose Nyamunga Tuesday confirmed that a gazette notice has been released for publication to notify and invite interested Senators to submit their nomination papers for election to the Office of the Deputy Speaker.

She said the election will be by secret ballot with the winner expected to garner support from not less than two-thirds of all the Senators.

“The Standing orders provide that when there is a vacancy in the office of the Deputy Speaker, the Senate shall as soon as practicable elect a Senator to that office,” she stated.

Interested Senators are now expected to submit their nomination papers for election at least forty-eight hours before the election.

The nomination papers of a candidate shall be accompanied by the names and signatures of two Senators who support the candidate and a declaration by them that the candidate is willing to serve as Deputy Speaker.

Kindiki, also Tharaka Nithi Senator, was ousted after a long-drawn acrimonious debate during a Special Sitting convened by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to dispense off a no confidence Motion tabled by Majority Whip Irungu Kangata.

It was supported by 54 Senators against 7.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kindiki was accused of being disloyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta by failing to attend a Senate Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi where a decision was reached to dismiss Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

They were replaced by Samuel Poghisio of West Pokot and Murang’a Senator Kang’ata respectively.