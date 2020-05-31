Safaricom closes TRM shop after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31- Safaricom said it has closed its Thika Road Mall (TRM) shop, after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said the staff had been isolated for treatment.

“Safaricom PLC was notified that one of our staff members working at the Thika Road Mall shop has tested positive for COVID 19. The employee is currently in isolation and receiving appropriate medical attention,” he said in a statement.

All other staff members who were working with the affected employee were also informed and counselled.

“They are undergoing counseling and screening to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” the CEO said.

Following this occurrence, he said “our Thika Road Mall shop has been closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitization.”

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our top most priority. We are fully supporting our affected colleagues and their families, through the recovery period by providing all necessary medical care and psychosocial support required, ensuring their wellbeing,” Ndegwa said.

Customers were asked to access services from other nearby shops, as well as through self-service channels which include; Zuri Chatbot, MySafaricom App and our Interactive Voice Biometric System.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He assured of the company’s commitment “to continue working with all stakeholders to help our nation through this crisis.”

The Safaricom employee was part of the 143 positive cases announced Saturday, raising the national tally to 1,888.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said Kenya is at a critical period on the pandemic, and urged Kenyans to cooperate in observing social distancing and all other measures imposed to help prevent the spread.

The death toll in the country rose to 63 Saturday, after one more person succumbed to the virus.

The government has warned Kenyans against dropping the guard, after increased cases of people not using masks in public places were reported.

26 people were discharged from hospital raising the total number of recoveries to 464.

The COVID-19 curve remained on a sharp increase in Kenya since last week, even as President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to make a key announcement on the status of a national curfew and other restrictions on June 6.