Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Public Health officials have been conducting mass testing for COVID-19 in Kawangware and Eastleigh--the two identified hotspots in the capital Nairobi.

Kenya

Safaricom closes TRM shop after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31- Safaricom said it has closed its Thika Road Mall (TRM) shop, after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said the staff had been isolated for treatment.

“Safaricom PLC was notified that one of our staff members working at the Thika Road Mall shop has tested positive for COVID 19. The employee is currently in isolation and receiving appropriate medical attention,” he said in a statement.

All other staff members who were working with the affected employee were also informed and counselled.

“They are undergoing counseling and screening to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” the CEO said.

Following this occurrence, he said “our Thika Road Mall shop has been closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitization.”

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our top most priority. We are fully supporting our affected colleagues and their families, through the recovery period by providing all necessary medical care and psychosocial support required, ensuring their wellbeing,” Ndegwa said.

Customers were asked to access services from other nearby shops, as well as through self-service channels which include; Zuri Chatbot, MySafaricom App and our Interactive Voice Biometric System.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He assured of the company’s commitment “to continue working with all stakeholders to help our nation through this crisis.”

The Safaricom employee was part of the 143 positive cases announced Saturday, raising the national tally to 1,888.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said Kenya is at a critical period on the pandemic, and urged Kenyans to cooperate in observing social distancing and all other measures imposed to help prevent the spread.

The death toll in the country rose to 63 Saturday, after one more person succumbed to the virus.

The government has warned Kenyans against dropping the guard, after increased cases of people not using masks in public places were reported.

26 people were discharged from hospital raising the total number of recoveries to 464.

The COVID-19 curve remained on a sharp increase in Kenya since last week, even as President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to make a key announcement on the status of a national curfew and other restrictions on June 6.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate

Minneapolis, United States, May 29 – Curfews were imposed on major US cities as clashes over police brutality erupted across America with demonstrators ignoring...

52 mins ago

Headlines

I’m in charge of Ford Kenya, Wetangula says, dismissing ouster by ‘imposters’

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has dismissed as hot air, an announcement by a section of party leaders that he...

55 mins ago

Headlines

Chaos rock Ford Kenya meeting as officials say Wetangula ousted

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – There were chaos at a Ford Kenya meeting on Sunday, after members clashed over reports that a section of...

2 hours ago

World

South Africa leader faces thorny test over virus lockdown

Johannesburg, South Africa, May 31 – Admired by some but berated by others for imposing a tight lockdown, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

31 prisoners turn positive for COVID-19 in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Public Health officials have evacuated 31 inmates who turned positive for COVID-19 at the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison....

5 hours ago

World

Pope calls for end to ‘pandemic of poverty’ after virus

VATICAN CITY, Holy See, May 31 – “Everything will be different” after the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis said Saturday, calling for a fairer society...

5 hours ago

World

Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries

WASHINGTON, United States, May 31 – US President Donald Trump said Saturday he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place in June...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

UK govt advisors sound warning on easing virus lockdown

London, United Kingdom, May 31- Senior advisors to Boris Johnson’s government on Saturday warned it was too early to lift the lockdown, just two...

7 hours ago