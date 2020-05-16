Connect with us

Felicien Kabuga, considered one of the world's most wanted criminal, was arrested in France Saturday, after evading justice for 26 years/FILE/COURTESY

Africa

Rwandan genocide fugitive Félicien Kabuga arrested in France

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Rwandan genocide fugitive Félicien Kabuga, considered one of the world’s most wanted criminal, was arrested in France Saturday, after evading justice for 26 years.

Authorities said Kabuga, 84, was arrested at an aprtment just outside Paris where he had been living under a false name.

He is wanted to face justice over alleged roles as a mastermind in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda against the Tutsi.

French authorities say he was arrested at Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris.

For many years, he was thought to be hiding in Kenya, but government security officials denied the claim.

“The arrest of Felicien Kabuga is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even after 26 years after their crimes,” said Serge Brammertz, chief Prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals in The Hague.

He had a $5 million bounty on his head offered by the United States.

Developing story…..

