Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L- R: Malindi lawmaker Aisha Jumwa (ODM) and Mimilili’s Chris Wamalwa (FORD Kenya) are the top targets in the purge. The two could lose their Parliamentary Service Commission and Deputy Minority Leader slots respectively/FILE

Headlines

Ruto, Wetangula flock targeted in NASA parliamentary leadership purge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The National Super Alliance (NASA) is Thursday set to hold a Parliamentary Group meeting aimed at disciplining errant members singled out for defying the coalition’s leadership and its agenda in the bicameral parliament.

Members drawn from Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress, Wiper Democratic Movement Party of Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya Party of Kalonzo Musyoka are expected to attend the meeting.

Junet Mohamed, Suna East MP, who also doubles up as the Minority Whip in the National Assembly said the meeting is the beginning of a purge that will see rebel members majority of whom are allied to Deputy President William Ruto removed from key leadership positions in both Houses of Parliament.

Mohamed provided a list on Wednesday of seven members he said the coalition was targeting to discipline in the wake of their defiance against affiliate parties and dalliance to DP Ruto.

The PG meeting was set to take place at Parliament buildings main chambers in the afternoon.

Among the lawmakers targeted include National Assembly Deputy Minority Whip Chris Wamalwa, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who serves in the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who sits in the Agriculture Committee.

Others are MPs Vincet Kemosi (West Mugirango) from the Transport Committee, Nakala Lodepe (Turkana Central) from Defense and Foreign Relations Committee, Catherine Wambilyanga (Bungoma Woman Representative) from the Labor Committee, David Ochieng (Ugenya) from the Health committee, Tindi Mwale (Butere) from the Energy Committee and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) who serves in the Budget Committee.

“The members will remain isolated and quarantined for at least six months until the party decides otherwise. As the whip I have done the loyalty tests and the results are negative,” Mohamed said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The removal of MP Jumwa may however require the approval of Parliament because the Parliamentary Service Commission Act states that a member of the Commission shall vacate office upon the revocation of the person’s appointment by Parliament.

NASA’s move follows a similar purge in Jubilee Party which saw DP Ruto’s foot soldiers de-whipped of their positions after they were accused of being disloyal to the party.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were stripped from the positions of Leader of Majority of Majority Chief Whip respectively at the onset of the purge.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure touted to be DP Ruto’s likely running mate in the 2022 polls, was last week ousted as the Senate Deputy Speaker.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya and Tanzanian wildlife rangers in joint border operation to curb poaching

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has deployed more than 50 community wildlife rangers from Kenya and Tanzania...

12 mins ago

Focus on China

Hong Kong courts groan under weight of protest trials

Hong Kong, China, May 28 – Hong Kong’s courts are clogged with a backlog of protester trials nearly a year after an explosion of...

3 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia unlocks one of the world’s last closed telecoms markets

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 28 – For delivery man Sisay Alebachew, the difference between a good and bad day depends on Ethio Telecom, Ethiopia’s...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

US revokes Hong Kong’s special status as anger grows over China law

Washington, United States, May 28 – The United States has revoked Hong Kong’s special status under US law, opening the way for the city...

3 hours ago

World

Drought drives Australia’s sheep flock to record low

Sydney, Australia, May 28 – Years of drought in Australia’s east has caused the national sheep flock to shrink to the lowest levels since...

3 hours ago

World

Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

Washington, United States, May 27 – US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the first time acted...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Sex workers’ hands tied under virus lockdowns

London, United Kingdom, May 28 – The bondage chairs and polished metal whipping tools sit gathering dust on a quiet street near London’s trendy...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Pandemic puts up to 86mn children at risk of poverty: study

United Nations, United States, May 28 – The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could push as many as 86 million more children into...

3 hours ago