Ruto, Wetangula flock targeted in NASA parliamentary leadership purge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The National Super Alliance (NASA) is Thursday set to hold a Parliamentary Group meeting aimed at disciplining errant members singled out for defying the coalition’s leadership and its agenda in the bicameral parliament.

Members drawn from Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress, Wiper Democratic Movement Party of Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya Party of Kalonzo Musyoka are expected to attend the meeting.

Junet Mohamed, Suna East MP, who also doubles up as the Minority Whip in the National Assembly said the meeting is the beginning of a purge that will see rebel members majority of whom are allied to Deputy President William Ruto removed from key leadership positions in both Houses of Parliament.

Mohamed provided a list on Wednesday of seven members he said the coalition was targeting to discipline in the wake of their defiance against affiliate parties and dalliance to DP Ruto.

The PG meeting was set to take place at Parliament buildings main chambers in the afternoon.

Among the lawmakers targeted include National Assembly Deputy Minority Whip Chris Wamalwa, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who serves in the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who sits in the Agriculture Committee.

Others are MPs Vincet Kemosi (West Mugirango) from the Transport Committee, Nakala Lodepe (Turkana Central) from Defense and Foreign Relations Committee, Catherine Wambilyanga (Bungoma Woman Representative) from the Labor Committee, David Ochieng (Ugenya) from the Health committee, Tindi Mwale (Butere) from the Energy Committee and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) who serves in the Budget Committee.

“The members will remain isolated and quarantined for at least six months until the party decides otherwise. As the whip I have done the loyalty tests and the results are negative,” Mohamed said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The removal of MP Jumwa may however require the approval of Parliament because the Parliamentary Service Commission Act states that a member of the Commission shall vacate office upon the revocation of the person’s appointment by Parliament.

NASA’s move follows a similar purge in Jubilee Party which saw DP Ruto’s foot soldiers de-whipped of their positions after they were accused of being disloyal to the party.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were stripped from the positions of Leader of Majority of Majority Chief Whip respectively at the onset of the purge.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure touted to be DP Ruto’s likely running mate in the 2022 polls, was last week ousted as the Senate Deputy Speaker.