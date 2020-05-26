Rogue truck drivers caused huge traffic snarl-up at malaba border

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – The traffic snarl-up by truck drivers at the Kenya-Uganda border was caused by rogue drivers who blocked the entry to the Malaba border point.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia Tuesday said the truck traffic snarl-up experienced at Bungoma-Malaba highway on the Kenya-Uganda border was caused by four truck drivers who incited others to block the entry to the border.

Speaking during the daily briefing on COVID-19, CS Macharia said the individuals have been identified and the matter is currently being handled by the Government.

He ruled out claims that the long waiting period at the border post was a result of the COVID-19 screening procedures, which the truck drivers said were long.

“We had a few elements who went and blocked the entry to the border thereby creating a queue of up to 50 km, this is unacceptable, we have put measures in place to open the border,” he said, when the Ministry of Health announced 62 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 1,348.

Macharia further reiterated that the Government will keep trade corridors open to boost development and trade in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t have all these individuals come through border and have few individuals to cause trouble,” he said.

He said that aggrieved drivers should desist from engaging in the truck business urging those crossing the border to acquire the clearance certificate 48 hours prior to leaving their point of origin.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A new regulation requires truck drivers to undergo COVID-19 tests and have a valid certificate to enable them cross the border.