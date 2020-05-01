Restaurant owners to pay Sh2,000 to Sh4,000 per staff for mandatory COVID-19 tests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says restaurant owners will now pay between Sh2,000 to Sh4,000 for each member of staff for mandatory COVID-19 tests before re-opening.

Kagwe told Parliament’s Committee on Delegated Legislation that the move to reduce the cost of conducting the tests in the public health facilities was arrived at after it emerged owners of eateries could not afford the cost for a test in private hospitals which ranges between Sh8,500 and Sh10,500.

“We have now said that for this purpose government hospitals will not offer the services and charge Sh2,000 to Sh4,000 depending on which government facility one goes to,” the Health CS stated.

The government on Tuesday, April 28, allowed restaurants to reopen but under strict terms which include mandatory checks of diners’ body temperatures and restricting access to those showing signs of fever.

The Ministry of Health guidelines banned buffets and self-service meals, further advising that tables within dining areas must be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart for customers to maintain social distancing.

The CS told the MPs that the decision to reopen restaurants was taken to mitigate against adverse economic effects.

Kagwe explained that much as there would be a possibility of infections spreading, controls can be put in place to save jobs.

“If we can create a situation in restaurants where we can mitigate the disease spread, why then would we not allow people to open them? While it is not convenient, or the perfect situation to have, but it is some way, even if you create 10 jobs or return 10 jobs that is something,” he explained.