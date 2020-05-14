Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Fuel prices have been reducing since April.

Kenya

Reprieve for motorists as Diesel and Petrol prices slashed drastically

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – The cost of diesel and petrol went down drastically Thursday in new prices set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Diesel users are the biggest beneficiaries after the Authority slashed the commodity’s price by Sh19.19 per liter, to retail at Sh78.37.

Kerosene users will however have to add an extra Sh2.49 on a liter to buy at Sh79.69.

The new prices take effect May 15 until June 15.

EPRA said the new changes are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol, which decreased by 38.94 percent from US309.03 per cubic meter in March to US188.07 per cubic meter in April.

During the period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya shilling exchange rate depreciated by 2.67 percent from Sh104.05 per US dollar in March 2020 to Sh106.83 perce US dollar in April 2020.

Globally, oil markets have been in turmoil as the coronavirus strangles demand due to business closures and travel restrictions, with US crude at one point falling into negative territory for the first time.

Since the end of March, oil has been hit further by a collapse in demand due to the economic impact of the virus, when sellers had to pay buyers to take oil off their hands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017