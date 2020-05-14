Reprieve for motorists as Diesel and Petrol prices slashed drastically

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – The cost of diesel and petrol went down drastically Thursday in new prices set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Diesel users are the biggest beneficiaries after the Authority slashed the commodity’s price by Sh19.19 per liter, to retail at Sh78.37.

Kerosene users will however have to add an extra Sh2.49 on a liter to buy at Sh79.69.

The new prices take effect May 15 until June 15.

EPRA said the new changes are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol, which decreased by 38.94 percent from US309.03 per cubic meter in March to US188.07 per cubic meter in April.

During the period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya shilling exchange rate depreciated by 2.67 percent from Sh104.05 per US dollar in March 2020 to Sh106.83 perce US dollar in April 2020.

Globally, oil markets have been in turmoil as the coronavirus strangles demand due to business closures and travel restrictions, with US crude at one point falling into negative territory for the first time.

Since the end of March, oil has been hit further by a collapse in demand due to the economic impact of the virus, when sellers had to pay buyers to take oil off their hands.